Nov 27, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ram Informatics' board meeting on December 14, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th day of December, 2017, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2017 in compliance of Regulation 33 of the said Regulations.

 
 
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th day of December, 2017, inter alia,

1) To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2017 in compliance of Regulation 33 of the said Regulations.

As per code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading Regulations, framed and adopted in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, it is further intimated that Trading Window would remain closed from 4th December, 2017 to 16th December, 2017, (both days inclusive) for the following categories (including dependents)

Directors
Designated Employees
Auditors
Source : BSE
