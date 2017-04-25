Apr 24, 2017 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rallis India's: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the board meeting of the Company to be held on 24th April, 2017.
The Board at its meeting held today i.e. 24th April, 2017, has recommended the appointment of BSR & Co., LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 101248W/W – 100022) as Statutory Auditors of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE