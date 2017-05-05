May 05, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rajratan Global Wire to consider dividend
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 16, 2017, to consider and take on record the audited stand alone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017.
1. Consider and take on record the audited stand alone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017.
2. Consider recommendation of dividend on the equity shares for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE
