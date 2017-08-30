App
Aug 30, 2017 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajputana Investment and Finance: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved for the allotment of fully Paid-up Equity (Bonus) shares to the eligible shareholders of the Company whose names appears in the Register of Members as on August 29, 2017 by capitalization of its reserves in the ratio of 9 (Nine) bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 5 (Five) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (that is in the ratio of 9:5).

Further the Board has appointed 'Mr. Rajendra Kumar Bajoria' S/o. of Late. Sawal Ram Bajoria as a Trustee of the Company to hold and dispose off the fractional shares on behalf of the shareholder of the Company.

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is hereby enclosed as annexure to this letter.

Please note that the Board Meeting commenced at 9:45 a.m and concluded at 10:15 a.m.


Source : BSE

