Rajputana Inves: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company held today i.e. August 28, 2017 inter alia, have taken on record and consider the following businesses:1. Approved for the appointment of Ms. Kritika Rupda (Din: 07920553) as an Additional Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company.2. Approved for the Resignation of Mrs. Rima Chandra (Din: 07537182) as Non – Executive Independent Director of the company.3. Approved for the Resignation of Mr. Pawan Kumar Sovasaria (Din No: 06563272) as whole –time Director of the Company.This is for your kind records and information.Source : BSE