Jun 27, 2017 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajputana Investment and Finance: Outcome of board meeting

We write to forward herewith the outcome of the board meeting of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders for seeking their consent by passing Special Resolution for the Issue of fully Paid-up Equity (Bonus) Shares to the eligible shareholders in the ratio of 9 bonus equity Shares for every 5 existing Equity Shares.

Rajputana Investment and Finance: Outcome of board meeting
In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to forward herewith the outcome of the board meeting of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders for seeking their consent by passing Special Resolution for the Issue of fully Paid-up Equity (Bonus) Shares to the eligible shareholders in the ratio of 9 (Nine) bonus equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 5 (Five) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each as on the record date of July 14, 2017 as fixed by the Board vide its meeting held on June 24, 2017.Source : BSE

