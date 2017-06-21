Rajputana Investment to consider bonus issue

Rajputana Investment and Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on June 24, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the following matters:1. To approve the draft Notice of AGM to be sent to all the Equity Shareholders of the Company.2. To call and convene 75th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.3. To issue Bonus Equity Shares subject to the approval of Shareholders.4. To consider and approve the Director Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.5. To appoint Statutory Auditors of the Company and to fix their remuneration.Source : BSE