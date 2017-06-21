App
Jun 21, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajputana Investment's board meeting on June 24 , 2017
We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on June 24, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the following matters:

1.To approve the draft Notice of AGM to be sent to all the Equity Shareholders of the Company.

2.To call and convene 75th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year

2016-17.

3.To issue Bonus Equity Shares subject to the approval of Shareholders.

4.To consider and approve the Director Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.

5.To appoint Statutory Auditors of the Company and to fix their remuneration.
6. To consider and discuss any other matter with the kind permission of the Chairman.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

