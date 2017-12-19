Rajoo Engineers - Outcome of board meeting

Allotment of 25,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each up on conversion of the Convertible Warrants as earlier issued and allotted on preferential basis to Promoter and Individual other than promoters under the provisions of Chapter VII of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009, as amended and Sections 62 and 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Including the rules made thereunder).Source : BSE