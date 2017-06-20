App
Jun 20, 2017 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajoo Engineers: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company to be held on June 20, 2017.

Rajoo Engineers: Outcome of board meeting
In terms of the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting today i.e. 20th June, 2017 have approved the allotment of 35,00,000 Convertible Warrants on preferential allotment basis to the following persons at issue price of Rs. 19.10/- per warrant determined in accordance with Chapter VII of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009 pursuant to the approval of Shareholders of the Company and in-principle approval of the Stock Exchanges received for said issue of securities. Each warrant is convertible in to one Equity Share of face value of Re. 1/- each with in a period of 18 months from the date of allotment of such warrants.Source : BSE

