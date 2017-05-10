App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajoo Engineers: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 10th May, 2017, approved Preferential offer and Issue of up to 35,00,000 Warrants convertible to Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each to Promoters and Individuals other than Promoters and Promoters Group.

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 10th May, 2017, approved Preferential offer and Issue of up to 35,00,000 (Thirty Five Lakhs) Warrants convertible to Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each to Promoters and Individuals other than Promoters and Promoters Group subject to the approval of the Members of the Company in General Meeting by way of Special Resolution as required to be passed under Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other necessary regulatory approvals. The Warrants will be issued at a price not lower than the price arrived at as per the Provisions of Chapter VII of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009 as amended and on such further terms and conditions specified in the said Regulations.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

