you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajoo Engineers' board meeting on May 8, 2017

Rajoo Engineers' board meeting on May 8, 2017
With reference to the above subject, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 8th May, 2017 to transact the following business : (a)To receive, consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. (b)To recommend the Final Dividend if any, for the year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from 1st May, 2017 to 10th May, 2017 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of the Company under the SEBI Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015. We will intimate you about the outcome of the Board Meeting immediately upon conclusion of the same.Source : BSE

