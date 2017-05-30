Rajlaxmi Ind: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that 1st/2017-18 Board Meeting of the board of directors of Rajlaxmi Industries Limited was held on Today i.e. 30th May, 2017 commenced on 4.00 P.M. and concluded on 6.15 P.M. at its registered office address at Shop No. 43, Cine Prime Mall, Kanakia Road, Mira Road (E), Thane, Maharashtra, 401107 and board approved the matters stated in the Board Meeting Outcome attached herewith.Source : BSE