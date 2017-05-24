May 24, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rajlaxmi Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 30/05/2017 to approve the Audited Financial Result as on 31.03.2017 and to transact the other matters stated in the Notice ob Board Meeting.
