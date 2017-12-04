Rajkumar Forge - Outcome of board meeting

This is to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. Monday, December 04, 2017, inter alia, have considered / approved the following:1.Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 along with the Extract of Results to be published in newspaper (copy enclosed); and2.Limited Review Report on the aforesaid Results from the Auditors of the Company placed before the Board of Directors of the Company (copy enclosed).Time of commencement of Board Meeting : 10.30 a.m.Time of conclusion of Board Meeting : 12.58 p.m.Source : BSE