Dec 04, 2017 01:22 PM IST

Rajkumar Forge - Outcome of board meeting

This is to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. Monday, December 04, 2017, inter alia, have considered / approved the following:

1.Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 along with the Extract of Results to be published in newspaper (copy enclosed); and

2.Limited Review Report on the aforesaid Results from the Auditors of the Company placed before the Board of Directors of the Company (copy enclosed).

Time of commencement of Board Meeting : 10.30 a.m.
Time of conclusion of Board Meeting : 12.58 p.m.
Source : BSE
