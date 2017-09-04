Rajkumar Forge's AGM on September 27, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that 27th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company is schedule to be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Poona Club Limited, 6, Bund Garden Road, Pune – 411 001, to transact the business as enumerated in the attached Notice dated August 11, 2017, which is dispatched to the Shareholders.Source : BSE