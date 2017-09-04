Sep 04, 2017 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rajkumar Forge's board meeting on September 13, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, inter alia, to approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
