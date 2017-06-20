App
Jun 19, 2017 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajkot Invest: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, June 19, 2017

Rajkot Invest: Outcome of board meeting
Inform you under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, 19th June, 2017 and the said meeting commenced at 5.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.45 p.m. In that meeting the Board has decided the following matters:

1.Re-appointed Mr. Rupesh Jain (DIN: 06836912), as a Managing Director of the Company for a period of three(3) years w.e.f. 19th June,2017
2.Considered and approved the notice of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Tuesday 8th August,2017 at 11.30 A.M. at Registered Office of the Company.
3.Considered and approved notice of the 35th AGM and the Board of Directors Report for the year ended on 31st March,2017.
4.Approved the dates for Closure of Register of Members & Share Transfer Books (Book Closure) of the Company for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting from 01st August,2017 to 08th August,2017(Both days inclusive).
Source : BSE

