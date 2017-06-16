Rajkot Invest's board of directors meeting held on June 19, 2017.

This is to inform you under SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 19th June, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company at 303-A, Vidhyapati Building, Race Course Road, Indore (M.P.) at 5.00 P.M. to transact the following business;1.To Re-appoint Mr. Rupesh Jain (DIN: 06836912) as a Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 (Three) years.2.To call 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company and fix the day, date, time and venue of the meeting.3.To consider and approve the notice of the 35th Annual General Meeting, Director's Report for the year ending 31st March, 2017.4.To fix the date of Book Closure of the Company.5.Any other item with the permission of the chair and majority of directors.Source : BSE