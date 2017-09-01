App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 01, 2017 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajkot Investment Trust's board meeting on September 14, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company at 303-A, Vidhyapati Building, Race Course Road, Indore (M.P.) at 5.00 P.M.

This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company at 303-A, Vidhyapati Building, Race Course Road, Indore (M.P.) at 5.00 P.M. to transact the following business;

1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors.
Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors / officers / designated employees of the Company from Friday, 1st September, 2017 to Monday, 18th September, 2017 (both days inclusive)

You are requested to take the same on your record.
Source : BSE

