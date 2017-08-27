App
Aug 23, 2017 07:59 PM IST

Rajiv Bansal named CMD of Air India as Ashwani Lohani moves to Railway Board

As per an official note, Rajiv Bansal's appoinment is for a "period of three months, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Rajiv Bansal named CMD of Air India as Ashwani Lohani moves to Railway Board
The airline's staff evacuated passengers from the flight after the bomb threat hoax

Moneycontrol News

Rajiv Bansal, Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser at Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has been given additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Air India.

Earlier in the day, outgoing Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani was appointed as Chairman of the Railway Board following AK Mital's resignation from the post in light of recent train derailments.

As per an official note, Bansal's appoinment is for a "period of three months, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Air India is currently in the process of being divested.

