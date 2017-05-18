Rajasthan Gases' board meeting on May 30, 2017

With above reference we like to inform that a Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on 30TH May, 2017 at 5.00 PM for consider & approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017. The Company also that pursuant to the Listing Agreement and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company's code of conduct the window for trading in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from May 22, 2017 to May 30, 2017 (both days inclusive) in view of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017 to consider audited results of the Company. The trading window shall open for trading on May 31, 2017Source : BSE