May 25, 2017 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rajapalayam Mills recommends dividend
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17 subject to the approval of the members in the next Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE