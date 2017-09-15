App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 15, 2017 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raja Bahadur: Outcome of AGM

We have to inform you that 91st Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Friday, September 15, 2017.

Raja Bahadur: Outcome of AGM
Sub : Reg. 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015.

Ref : Our Security Code No: 503127.
Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that 91st Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company was held on Friday, September 15, 2017 and the business mentioned in the Notice dated August 11, 2017 was transacted. In this regard, please find enclosed the following-

(1) Summary of proceedings as required under Regulation 30, Part-A of Schedule -III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.




The AGM was commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 3:40 p.m.


Kindly take the above information on record.
Source : BSE
