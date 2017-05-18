App
May 18, 2017 01:30 PM IST

Raja Bahadur International's board meeting on May 29, 2017

We hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Monday, May 29, 2017, to consider and to take on record the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

Raja Bahadur International's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Monday, May 29, 2017, inter alia, consider and to take on record the following: 1.Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Thanking you. Yours faithfully, For Raja Bahadur International Limited Rohit Taparia Company Secretary & Compliance OfficerSource : BSE

