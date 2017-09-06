Raj Tube's board meeting on September 14, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 14th day of August, 2017 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE