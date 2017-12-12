Raj Television Network: Outcome of board meeting

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held today ie., 11th December, 2017, the Board has approved the Un-Audited financial results (Standalone) of the company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2017 which have been subjected to the Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors of the company in terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) of as amended by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Amendment Regulations, 2016Source : BSE