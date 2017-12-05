Raj Television Network's board meeting on December 11, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our company will be held on 11th December, 2017, at the registered office of the company, to inter-alia to consider and take on record, the Un-audited financial result for the period and Quarter ended 30th September, 2017 along with other agenda.Further, in accordance with, the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and your notifications, the 'Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from 04th December, 2017 to 12th December, 2017, for the Directors / Designated Employees of the Company in respect of the above results.Source : BSE