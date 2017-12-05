App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 04, 2017 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raj Television Network's board meeting on December 11, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our company will be held on December 11, 2017, at the registered office of the company.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our company will be held on 11th December, 2017, at the registered office of the company, to inter-alia to consider and take on record, the Un-audited financial result for the period and Quarter ended 30th September, 2017 along with other agenda.Further, in accordance with, the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and your notifications, the 'Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from 04th December, 2017 to 12th December, 2017, for the Directors / Designated Employees of the Company in respect of the above results.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.