App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 06, 2017 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raj Television's AGM held on September 30, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the notice is hereby given that the 23rd AGM of the Company will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 10.00 a.m.

Raj Television's AGM held on September 30, 2017
NOTICE is hereby given that the Twenty Third Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Saturday , September 30, 2017 at 10.00 am, at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, 18-22, East Mada Street, Mylapore, Chennai-600 004 , Tamil Nadu, India, to transact the Business, as set out in the Notice of AGM.As per Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Register of members and share Transfer books of the company will remain closed from Tuesday, 23rd September, 2017 to Saturday, 30th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 23rd Annual General meeting (AGM) to be held on Saturday 30th September, 2017. The copy of the Notice calling the 23rd AGM of the company is enclosed for your reference and records.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.