Raj Television's AGM held on September 30, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given that the Twenty Third Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Saturday , September 30, 2017 at 10.00 am, at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, 18-22, East Mada Street, Mylapore, Chennai-600 004 , Tamil Nadu, India, to transact the Business, as set out in the Notice of AGM.As per Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Register of members and share Transfer books of the company will remain closed from Tuesday, 23rd September, 2017 to Saturday, 30th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 23rd Annual General meeting (AGM) to be held on Saturday 30th September, 2017. The copy of the Notice calling the 23rd AGM of the company is enclosed for your reference and records.Source : BSE