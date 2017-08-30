Aug 30, 2017 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rainbow Foundations' AGM on September 27, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the 23rd Annual General Meeting of Rainbow Foundations Limited will be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 9.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at No.4, Thanikachalam Road, T.Nagar, Chennai – 600017 to transact the business as given in the Notice.
Source : BSE
