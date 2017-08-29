Rainbow Foundations' AGM on September 27, 2017

The Company has informed that the 23rd AGM of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017 will be held on Wednesday, 27th September 2017 at 9.30 a.m. at the regd office of the company. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 21st September 2017 to 27th September 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE