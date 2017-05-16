Rainbow Denim's board meeting on May 26, 2017

Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Friday, the 26th Day May, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017. Further inform you that "Trading Window" under the Company's code of conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading is closed for May 16, 2017 till forty- eight hours after the conclusion of Board Meeting to be held on 26th day of May, 2017.Source : BSE