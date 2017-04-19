App
Rain Industries' board meeting on May 5, 2017
We bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the May 5, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Rain Center, 34, Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad-500073, inter-alia to approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone, Consolidated and Segment) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. Further, the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed for the period from April 19, 2017 to May 9, 2017 (both days inclusive). Accordingly, all the Directors and Employees of the Company have been advised not to trade in shares of the Company during the period of closure of Trading Window as stated above.Source : BSE

