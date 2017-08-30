Aug 30, 2017 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rai Saheb Mills' AGM on September 27, 2017
This is to inform that 70th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & Wvg. Mills Ltd. is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 27th day of September, 2017 at 10.30 A.M. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company at Devkaran Mansion, Gate No.2, Block No.15, 3rd Floor, 63 Princess Street, Mumbai - 400 002 to transact the business as set forth in Notice of AGM
