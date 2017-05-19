May 18, 2017 11:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rahul Merchand's board meeting to be held May 30, 2017
This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the company is to be held on 30th May, 2017
Board Meeting of the company is to be held on 30th May, 2017 to Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter and year ended March 31st , 2017 together with the Audit Report.Source : BSE