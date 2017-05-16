Radix Industries to consider dividend

Radix Industries (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to:1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017.2. To consider and recommend dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17.In this connection, the Trading Window for Directors / Officers / Designated Employees / Promoters covered under “RADIX Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading will be closed from May 20, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE