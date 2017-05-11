Radico Khaitan's board meeting on May 23, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, 23rd May 2017 at Plot No. J-1, Block B-1, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Area, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110 044. The Agenda of the meeting will include an item to consider and approve the audited statements of accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2017, including recommendation of dividend, if any. This intimation is requested to be taken on record as compliance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. Further,in terms of the Code of Conduct adopted by the Company for Prevention of Insider Trading in the securities of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors and designated employees of the Company from 14.5.2017 to 25.5.2017 (both days inclusive) .Source : BSE