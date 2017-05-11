Radico Khaitan to consider dividend

Radico Khaitan Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, to consider and approve the audited statements of accounts of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, including recommendation of dividend, if any.Further, in terms of the Code of Conduct adopted by the Company for Prevention of Insider Trading in the securities of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors and designated employees of the Company from May 14, 2017 to May 25, 2017 (both days inclusive) in connection with the Company’s Board Meeting scheduled to be held on May 23, 2017 for the purpose of taking on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE