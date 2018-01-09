Radico Khaitan will consider December quarter results on January 24, 2018

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Radico Khaitan Limited will held on Wednesday, 24th January 2018 at our Corporate Office at Plot No. J-1, Block B-1, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Area, Mathura Road, New Delhi - 110 044.The Code of Conduct adopted by the Company for Prevention of Insider Trading in the securities of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors and designated employees of the Company from 15.1.2018 to 26.1.2018 (both days inclusive) in connection with the Company's Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 24th January 2018 for the purpose of taking on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2017.Source : BSE