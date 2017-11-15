Radhika Jeweltech - Outcome of board meeting

The meeting of Board of Directors of the Radhika Jeweltech Limited held on Toady, 13th November, 2017 for Adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2017 along with Limited Review Report for the half year ended 30th September, 2017

Radhika Jeweltech is in the Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals sector.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 540125.

Its Registered office is at 'No.3-4-5,'Raj Shrungi' Complex, Palace , Rajkot,Gujarat - 360001Source : BSE