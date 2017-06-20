Jun 20, 2017 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com Radhagobind Commercial's board meeting as on June 27,2017 This is to inform you that the board meeting to be held on June 27,2017. PFA details of Board MeetingSource : BSE tags #Announcements Related news Business Sam Industries' director Santosh Muchhal resigns Jun 20, 2017 09:57 PM Business Magma Fincorp: Outcome of board meeting Jun 20, 2017 09:52 PM Business Visaka Industries: Outcome of AGM Jun 20, 2017 09:50 PM Business Piramal Enterprises: Outcome of committee meeting Jun 20, 2017 09:46 PM Business Infra Industrie's: Outcome of board meeting Jun 20, 2017 09:43 PM Business Thirumalai Chemicals' AGM on July 22, 2017 Jun 20, 2017 09:42 PM Business Zee Entertain's AGM held on July 12, 2017 Jun 20, 2017 09:27 PM Business PAE's intimation of board meeting held on June 27, 2017 Jun 20, 2017 09:26 PM Business Sakthi Paper's board meeting on June 24, 2017 Jun 20, 2017 09:25 PM