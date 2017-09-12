App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 10:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Radford Global's board meeting held on September 11, 2017

We wish to inform you that due to unavoidable reasons, the board has decided to postpone the meeting to be held on September 11, 2017 for considering and taking on record the unaudited financial result for quarter ended June 30. 2017.

Radford Global's board meeting held on September 11, 2017



Date: 11/09/ 2017

To,
The Deputy Gen. Manager,
Dept.of Corporate Services,
BSE Ltd,
P.J.Tower, Dalal Street,
Mumbai-400 001

Sub: Postpone of board meeting to be held on 11th September 2017 to consider Un- audited Financial Result

Ref - Our letter dated 04th September 2017

Scrip Code -530561

Dear Sir/Madam,
With reference to the matter , we wish to inform you that due to unavoidable reasons, the board has decided to postpone the meeting to be held on 11th September 2017 for considering and taking on record the unaudited financial result for quarter ended June 30. 2017

The postpone date for board meeting will be 13th September 2017

Please take the note of the same and update on your records.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For Radford Global Limited


Vaibhav Laddha
Director
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.