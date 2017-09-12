Radford Global's board meeting held on September 11, 2017

Date: 11/09/ 2017To,The Deputy Gen. Manager,Dept.of Corporate Services,BSE Ltd,P.J.Tower, Dalal Street,Mumbai-400 001Sub: Postpone of board meeting to be held on 11th September 2017 to consider Un- audited Financial ResultRef - Our letter dated 04th September 2017Scrip Code -530561Dear Sir/Madam,With reference to the matter , we wish to inform you that due to unavoidable reasons, the board has decided to postpone the meeting to be held on 11th September 2017 for considering and taking on record the unaudited financial result for quarter ended June 30. 2017The postpone date for board meeting will be 13th September 2017Please take the note of the same and update on your records.Thanking You,Yours Faithfully,For Radford Global LimitedVaibhav LaddhaDirectorSource : BSE