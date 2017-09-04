App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Radford Global's board meeting on September 5, 2017

To consider and approve the Board's Report for the year ended March 31 , 2017 .

Radford Global's board meeting on September 5, 2017

Date: 02/09/ 2017

To,
The Deputy Gen . Manager , Dept.of Corporate Services, BSE Ltd,
P..J .Tower, Dalal Street,
Mumbai-400 00 I

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosu re Req uirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
201 5 ('Listing Regulations'), we hereby inform the Exchange that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company wi ll be held on os h day, Sept, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, i nteralia, to
consider the following businesses:
I. To discuss and approve schedule of the 22° Annual General Meeting for the year ended March 31, 2017.
2. To consider and approve the Board's Report for the year ended March 31 , 2017 together with the
annexures thereof.
3. Any other matter with permission of the Board.

Pl ease take the note of the same and update on your records. Thanking You,
You rs Faithfully,
For Radford Global Limited


Prakash Bhawarlal Biyani
Director
DIN: 03636522










Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

