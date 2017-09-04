Radford Global's board meeting on September 11, 2017

App
Sep 04, 2017 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We hereby inform the Exchange that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 11'h day, Sept, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company.

Date: 04/09/ 2017

To.
The Deputy Gen. Manager, Dept.of Corporate Services, BSE Ltd,
P.J .Tower, Dalal Street,
Mu m bai-400 001

Sub: Intimation of Boa rd Meeting under Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1 ) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20 I S ('Listing Regulations'), we hereby inform the Exchange that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 11'h day, Sept, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to
consider the following businesses:

1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 of the Company.
2. Any other matter with permission of the Board.


Please take the note of the same and update on your records. Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully,

For Radford Global Limited


Prakash Bhawarlal Biyani
Director
DIN: 03636522




Source : BSE

