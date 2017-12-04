App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 04, 2017 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Radaan Mediaworks India's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Sub : Intimation of board meeting and trading window closure

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, 14th December 2017.

 
 
Sub : Intimation of board meeting and trading window closure

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, 14th December 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2017.

Further, in terms of Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Employees and other Connected Persons, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for promoters, directors, officers and other designated persons for the aforesaid purpose from 5th December 2017 to 16th December 2017 (both days inclusive) i.e. completion of 48 hours after declaration of the financial results.
Source : BSE
