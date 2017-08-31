Radaan Media's appoints M/s. SRSV & Associates as statutory auditors

Sub: Appointment of Statutory AuditorsPursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in it's meeting held on 29th August 2017 has recommended appointment of M/s.SRSV & Associates (FRN:015041S.), Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years from conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in the year 2017 (for audit w.e.f Financial Year 2017-18), in place of the existing Statutory Auditors, M/s.CNGSN & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, for approval of shareholders in the (AGM).Source : BSE