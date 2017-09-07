App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 07, 2017 09:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Radaan Media's 18th AGM held on September 30, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Eighteenth Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 11.00 a.m.

Radaan Media's 18th AGM held on September 30, 2017
The Eighteenth Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the company will be held on Saturday, the 30th September 2017 at 11.00 a.m., at Madras Race Club, Guindy Lodge, Guindy, Chennai - 600032, to transact the business as set out in the Notice of the AGM, and for this purpose the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24th September 2017 to 30th September 2017 (both days inclusive). Please check the attached file for other details about remote e-voting etc.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.