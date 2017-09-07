Radaan Media's 18th AGM held on September 30, 2017

The Eighteenth Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the company will be held on Saturday, the 30th September 2017 at 11.00 a.m., at Madras Race Club, Guindy Lodge, Guindy, Chennai - 600032, to transact the business as set out in the Notice of the AGM, and for this purpose the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24th September 2017 to 30th September 2017 (both days inclusive). Please check the attached file for other details about remote e-voting etc.Source : BSE