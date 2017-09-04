Radaan Media's board meeting on September 11, 2017

Sub : Intimation of board meeting and trading window closurePursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, 11th September 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.Further, in terms of Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Employees and other Connected Persons, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for promoters, directors, officers and other designated persons for the aforesaid purpose from 4th September 2017 to 13th September 2017 (both days inclusive) i.e. completion of 48 hours after declaration of the financial results.Source : BSE