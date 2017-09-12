Sep 11, 2017 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Radaan Media's appoints CEO A. L. Venkatachalam as CEO
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in it's meeting held today i.e. on September 11, 2017 and appointment of Mr. AL Venkatachalam as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effective from today i.e. September 11, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in it's meeting held today i.e. on 11th September 2017 has inter-alia approved the following:
1. Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.
2. Appointment of Mr.AL Venkatachalam as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effective from today i.e.11th September 2017.
Brief Profile
Mr.AL Venkatachalm, is about 58 years old and is an accomplished media professional with more than 30 years experience in film and television industry. He is a highly creative person and excellent team player possessing strengths in direction of films, television programs, theatrical play, content creation, product launches, events, shows, photography, editing, script writing etc. He is a brilliant planner and executor with enormous management ability.
Source : BSE
