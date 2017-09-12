Radaan Media's appoints CEO A. L. Venkatachalam as CEO

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in it's meeting held today i.e. on 11th September 2017 has inter-alia approved the following:1. Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.2. Appointment of Mr.AL Venkatachalam as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effective from today i.e.11th September 2017.Brief ProfileMr.AL Venkatachalm, is about 58 years old and is an accomplished media professional with more than 30 years experience in film and television industry. He is a highly creative person and excellent team player possessing strengths in direction of films, television programs, theatrical play, content creation, product launches, events, shows, photography, editing, script writing etc. He is a brilliant planner and executor with enormous management ability.Source : BSE