Raasi Refractories' board meeting on May 30, 2017

In compliance with the requirement of clause 41 of the listing agreement with the Stock Exchanges, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 at 4.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company to inter-alia, consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE