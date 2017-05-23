May 23, 2017 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Raasi Refractories' board meeting on May 30, 2017
In compliance with the requirement of clause 41 of the listing agreement with the Stock Exchanges, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 at 4.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company to inter-alia, consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE